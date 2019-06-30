Ronald A. Fox

Service Information
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-3210
Ronald A. Fox

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ronald A. Fox, age 82 of East Chicago, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. He is survived by his son, Robert R. (Lisa) Fox; grandson, Nathan; brother, Randall R. (Sachico) Fox; sister, Sharon (late David) Beare; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Veronica A. "Vera" Fox; parents, Arthur A. and Fay E. Fox; sister, Nancy Joy Fox.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Funeral and Burial will be Private.

Ron retired from Inland Steel Company and he owned and operated Fox's Accounting and Tax Services. Ron's greatest joy was being with his grandson and taking trips to Disney World.

To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Times on June 30, 2019
