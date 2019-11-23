Ronald A. Zygmunt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald A. Zygmunt.
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:30 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
8501 Calumet Ave
Munster, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronald A. Zygmunt

MUNSTER, IN - Ronald A. Zygmunt, age 83 of Munster, IN passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Pat Zygmunt; children, Tamra Zygmunt , Karen (Michael) Maloney , Kristin (James) Snow, Ben (Alexandra) Zygmunt; grandchildren, Cooper, Mitchell (Darian), Elisabeth, Noah, Katherine, Matt (Isabelle) and Kathleen (Tim) great grandchildren, Isabella, Victoria, Sofia, Isabel, Maria, John, Lindsey, William and Drew; brothers, Dennis (Lynne) Zygmunt and Tom (Rita) Zygmunt. Many nieces and nephews. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Marie Zygmunt.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Michael Yadron . Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 2:00 pm. to 6:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 4:30 p.m., and again on Monday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.

Ziggy, husband, father, grandfather "Patne", brother. Our anchor always there to guide, instruct and protect. A great storyteller and host always there to offer a drink and a great "story". The consummate inventor he never lacked for ideas and solutions. He has always been generous with time, talent and treasure. Our captain full of life and love. He loved his job at Westvaco and ushering at St. Thomas More church for 50 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ziggy's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.