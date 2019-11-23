Ronald A. Zygmunt

MUNSTER, IN - Ronald A. Zygmunt, age 83 of Munster, IN passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Pat Zygmunt; children, Tamra Zygmunt , Karen (Michael) Maloney , Kristin (James) Snow, Ben (Alexandra) Zygmunt; grandchildren, Cooper, Mitchell (Darian), Elisabeth, Noah, Katherine, Matt (Isabelle) and Kathleen (Tim) great grandchildren, Isabella, Victoria, Sofia, Isabel, Maria, John, Lindsey, William and Drew; brothers, Dennis (Lynne) Zygmunt and Tom (Rita) Zygmunt. Many nieces and nephews. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Marie Zygmunt.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Michael Yadron . Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 2:00 pm. to 6:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 4:30 p.m., and again on Monday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.

Ziggy, husband, father, grandfather "Patne", brother. Our anchor always there to guide, instruct and protect. A great storyteller and host always there to offer a drink and a great "story". The consummate inventor he never lacked for ideas and solutions. He has always been generous with time, talent and treasure. Our captain full of life and love. He loved his job at Westvaco and ushering at St. Thomas More church for 50 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ziggy's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

