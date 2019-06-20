Ronald B. Dumbsky

DYER, IN - Ronald B. Dumbsky, age 92, lifetime resident of Dyer, IN, passed away at home on June 14, 2019.

He leaves his loving wife of 68 years, Emma, and loving daughter and sons and their spouses, and many grandchildren. He also leaves his two sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be led by the Reverend Ted Mauch on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Church, 440 Joliet St., Dyer, IN. LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements, (219) 322-6616.

A World War II Veteran of the Army Air Corps, 35-Year member of the Dyer Volunteer Fire Department, and a founding member of the Dyer Historical Society, Ron was also a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.