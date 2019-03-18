Ronald C. Church Jr.

IN LOVING MEMORY ON YOUR 1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and the days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part. God has you in His arms, I will always have you in my heart. Our hearts still ache in sadness and secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you..... No One Will Ever Know. Your Loving Parents, Brothers, Sisters, & Best Friends.