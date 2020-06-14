Ronald C. Hamilton
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald C. Hamilton

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Ronald C. Hamilton, "Ron", age 69, of Cedar Lake, IN was called to heaven Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Hamilton of Cedar Lake; daughters, Heather (Ken) Belshaw of Schneider, Shellie (Raymond Smith III) Hamilton of Chicago; brother, Ralph (Betsy) of DeMotte, sister Ruth Ann (Dave Monroe) Schmitt of Bath, NY; grandchildren, Austin (Samantha Gibson) Romans, Jaden and Autumn Romans, Jacob and Alexis Jamrock, Raymond Smith IV and Raylon Smith; great-grandchildren, Ellie Gibson and Ryker Romans, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Proceeded in death by his parents, Mason and Dorothy Hamilton; and brother, Richard Hamilton.

Friends can meet with the family Monday, June 15, 2020 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake, IN.

Ron was born February 8, 1951 in Hammond, IN. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowell.

Ron was retired from L and W Supply in Crown Point, IN. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diabetes Foundation in Ron's name. www.burdanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
2193745518
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved