Ronald C. Hamilton

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Ronald C. Hamilton, "Ron", age 69, of Cedar Lake, IN was called to heaven Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Hamilton of Cedar Lake; daughters, Heather (Ken) Belshaw of Schneider, Shellie (Raymond Smith III) Hamilton of Chicago; brother, Ralph (Betsy) of DeMotte, sister Ruth Ann (Dave Monroe) Schmitt of Bath, NY; grandchildren, Austin (Samantha Gibson) Romans, Jaden and Autumn Romans, Jacob and Alexis Jamrock, Raymond Smith IV and Raylon Smith; great-grandchildren, Ellie Gibson and Ryker Romans, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Proceeded in death by his parents, Mason and Dorothy Hamilton; and brother, Richard Hamilton.

Friends can meet with the family Monday, June 15, 2020 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake, IN.

Ron was born February 8, 1951 in Hammond, IN. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowell.

Ron was retired from L and W Supply in Crown Point, IN. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diabetes Foundation in Ron's name. www.burdanfuneralhome.com