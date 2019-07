Ronald D. "Big Ron" McCart

PORTAGE, IN - Ronald D. "Big Ron" McCart, 62 of Portage, Indiana passed away on July 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born April 24, 1957 in Gary,IN to Ray and Pearl (Sloan) McCart. Ron retired from Local 81 Laborers Union with 30+ years of service. Ron had a heart of gold, never met a stranger and loved all animals.

Ron is survived by his children: Chrissy (Chad) Wright, Denny McCart, Kara Gonzalez; grandchildren: Jasmine, Olivia Wright, Carsen, Oddette McCart; siblings: William McCart, David (Shay) McCart, Linda (Al) Fite, Janna (Jack) Pursell, Eddie (Andrea) McCart; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dennis McCart.

Celebration of life will be held on August 11, 2019 from 1:00p.m.-4:00p.m. at Sycamore Hall at Woodland Park in Portage, Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation