Ronald Dean Paul

ST. JOHN, IN - Ronald Dean Paul, age 71, of St. John, passed away peacefully Monday, May 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet Paul, nee Kienker. Devoted father of Traci (Leno) Miller. Proud Papa of Zoe Gates and Eden Rose. Dear brother of Charlene (Richard) Janecek and Charles (Joyce) Paul. Kind uncle to his nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Irene Paul.

Visitation Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation Monday, June 3, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN with Rev Charles Niblick officiating. Entombment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens – Crown Point, IN. Ron was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran and retired from BP Amoco in Whiting after 20 years of service. Ron was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Memorial contributions may be given to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.