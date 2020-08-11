Ronald E. Whyte

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Ronald E. Whyte, 70, of East Chicago, departed his earthly home on Friday, July 31, 2020 amongst family and friends.

Ronald E. Whyte is survived by wife, Colleen Whyte; four daughters: Rondrea J. (Haywood) Perkins, Donyel Lardydell, Ursula and Bhartic Whyte; seven grandchildren: Raven, Cheyenne, Dierra, Sergius, DyVeon, Donye and D'Niyah; three great-grandchildren Audrianna, Sergius Jr. and Julian; three sisters; five brothers; aunt Brenda Davis; uncle Garland (Ellen) Winters and host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation two hours prior to service.