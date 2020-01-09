Ronald E. Wright, Sr.

WHITING, IN - Ronald E. Wright, Sr., 69 of Whiting passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Martha (nee Unate); loving father of Ronald (Tammy) Wright, Jr., Antonia (Robert) Larson and Crystal (David) Hawkins; cherished "Poppi" of Hunter, Saira, Lyric and Lucia; dearest brother of Liz (John) Zurawski, Lucinda Hebblethwaite, Edward (Mary) Wright and the late Regina Rosales and Connie Wright; many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Visitation for Ronald will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting concluding with a service at 8:00pm with Chaplain Grant Ray of the Hospice of the Calumet Area, presiding. Funeral services for Ronald will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00am (CST) at the William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam, Kentucky; interment to follow at Rosine Cemetery, Rosine, KY. Visitation will be held on Monday at the William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam, KY from 5:00 to 8:00pm.

Ronald Wright was born on June 19, 1950 in Rosine, Kentucky to Edward and Alma Wright and was a resident of Whiting for the past 54 years. He was a retiree of the LTV Steel Co., East Chicago with a service of 31 years and enjoyed woodworking. He was a member of the "Highway Rodders" Car Club and was very proud showing his 1933 Ford "Cabriolet". He participated monthly at the Whiting Cruise Nights and showing his cars at many car shows throughout the Calumet Region. Devoted to his family, Ronald will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400