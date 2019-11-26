Ronald Edward Batey

HOBART, IN - Ronald Edward Batey, age 78, of Hobart, passed away November 21, 2019. He was a graduate of Marshall High School, class of 1959. Ronald attended Hobart First United Methodist Church. He was previously employed by Bethlehem Steel.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 55 years Carol Ann Batey (nee Barnard); children Ruth Ann Batey, Edward Charles (Lisa Ann) Batey, Susan Elaine Batey; granddaughters Alyssa Ann Batey, Addison Elisabeth Batey; dogs Daisy and Dolly.Friends are invited to visit with Ronald's family on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNEAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street. Hobart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.americancancersociety.org. www.burnsfuneral.com