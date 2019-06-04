Ronald Edward Granato

WINAMAC, IN - Ronald Edward Granato, 75, of Winamac, IN passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at his residence in Winamac, IN. Ronald was born on March 31, 1944 in Monessen, PA to the late Albert F. and Alma E. Farley Granato. On December 16, 1964 Ronald married Darlene L. Chalfant in Crown Point, IN. Darlene survives.

Ron Granato was a dedicated husband, calling his wife, Darlene, whom with he had spent fifty-four years his "one and only". He was a father of three children whom he raised with as much love and dedication to all his endeavors. He found happiness through sacrifice, first serving his country in the Army during the Korean War then continuing his service to the country as a Trustee for the Fraternal order of the Eagles and as a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was an accomplished steel worker, retiring from U.S. Steel after thirty-seven years of commitment and hard work where he completed apprenticeships for both boilermaker and iron worker. He was an avid outdoorsman who's love of nature could only be surpassed by that of his family, in whom he fostered an equal affinity of hunting and fishing. His summers were spent on the Tippecanoe River floating with family and friends, praising their success and supporting them in heartache. He was always there for us when he could be and also for those he loved. For that he will always be in our thoughts. We will miss you, Ron.

Go Pittsburg Steelers

He is survived by wife, Darlene L. Chalfant Granato, Winamac, IN; sons: Chad E. (Janet) Granato, North Judson, IN, Todd C. (Stephanie) Granato, North Judson, IN, Brian S. (Kimberly) Granato, Wheatfield, IN; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Sheila Sakialk, Rochester, IN; brothers: Albert (Joan) Granato, Coal Center, PA and David (Shirley) Granato, Coal Center, PA. He was preceded in the death by his parents, Albert F. and Alma E. Farley Granato; and two sisters: Niomi and Alma Jean

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN. Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 PM. EDT on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN with Pastor Billy Bope officiating. Military Honors will be conducted at the funeral home following services. Memorial Contributions may be made to the family. Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com. Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary, Winamac, IN.