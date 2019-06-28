Ronald Edwin Miller

PORTAGE, IN - Ronald Edwin Miller, age 81 of Portage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 10, 1937 in Barrington, IL to Frank and Ruth (Schmidt) Miller who preceded him in death.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of over 58 years, Alice (Detjen) Miller; two sons, Scott Miller, David (Kathy Anderson) Miller; Daughter, Kathryn (Chris) Graves; grandchildren, Quinn Miller, Madalyn Graves, and Allyson Graves; Brothers, Wayne Miller, Dale (Phyllis) Miller, Dennis Miller; Sisters, Muriel Miller, Marie Kindler; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ronald graduated from Barrington High School, class of 1956. He was a United States Army veteran and served as a cook. Ron attended the Milwaukee Institute of Technology where he earned a degree in Culinary Arts. He worked as a Chef for many years and was an excellent cook. His career began at Howard Johnson's and he retired from Radisson after many years of creating countless delicious meals. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, gardening and golf. Ronald was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church of Portage and loved singing in the Church Choir.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 6540 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Ben Ahlersmeyer officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ronald's honor may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, or to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee fh.com.