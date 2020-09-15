Ronald Eugene "Jess" Joseforsky, Sr.

LOWELL, IN - Ronald Eugene "Jess" Joseforsky Sr., age 87, of Lowell, passed away suddenly, Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born to the late Eugene and Josephine (Luzar) Joseforsky on December 15, 1932 in Gary, IN.

Ronald served his country honorably in the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany, following the Korean War. He retired from keys Fiber Chinet in Hammond, IN after many years of service. Ronald was a man with many hobbies. He loved his lawn work, taking in a Chicago Bears or Cubs game, and heading to the race track for horse racing.

He is welcomed in to eternity by his wife of 55 years, Patricia (Rusak) Joseforsky; parents, Eugene and Josephine Joseforsky; sisters, Doris Benka, Joanne Joseforsky; and parents-in-law, John and Mary Rusak.

He leaves behind his children, Ronald (Jen) Joseforsky Jr., Debbie (Rick) Cummins, Patrice (John) Jarvis, Karen (Dale) DeWitt, Gregg (Mary) Joseforsky, Michael Joseforsky; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Alan Joseforsky, sister, Carol (Lud) Yards; and brother-in-law, John (Vicki) Rusak.

Friends and family may visit on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. A memorial service to honor Ron will take place at 12:00 PM with Pastor Ben Lamb officiating. Military honors will be rendered following the service along with burial of his remains taking place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Due to the current conditions of COVID-19, masks are required for attendance at the funeral home, and the cemetery.

