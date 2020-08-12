Ronald F. Jaracz

HAMMOND, IN - Ronald F. Jaracz, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2020. He is survived by his caring daughter, Julia Rutherford (Gevin); son, John Jaracz; sisters: Dorothy Dee, Helen Smith, Joan Vierk, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Pamela of 37 years. His parents, Frank and Julia Jaracz; his brother, Dr. Leonard Jaracz and brothers-in-law, Walter Dee, R.O. Smith, and Arnold Vierk.

Ron was an accomplished athlete in track and wrestling, both in high school and college. He went on to achieve his bachelor's degree from Indiana University in Real Estate. After graduation Ron enlisted in the US Army, where he was soon deployed overseas to serve in the Korean War.

Once he returned home, Ron became a real estate broker, opened his own business, received his certified general appraiser license, and became a property manager owning several rental properties. Ron was a past Exalted Ruler for the East Chicago Elks Lodge 981, and a proud member of the American Legion Post 369. He enjoyed playing golf, gardening, fishing and was an enthusiastic sports fan. For many years he held season football tickets for both the Chicago Bears, and Notre Dame. His favorite times were spent entertaining at home, tailgating and cooking for absolutely everyone along side his wonderful wife, Pam. He had a life long love affair with mashed potatoes, fried green tomatoes, everything BBQ and just about anything Pam cooked. He was a good neighbor, strong business man and landlord. A caring pet owner of many animals throughout his life. Ron was a loyal and loving husband, brother, father and friend.

Private services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, and a celebration of Ronald's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to: Gary Rutherford, Gloria Siamate, & Michelle "Cathy" Vasquez along with several others for the kindness and compassion they have given to Ronnie.

In lieu of flowers, donations to can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area 219-922-2732, 600 Superior Ave. Munster IN, 46321.