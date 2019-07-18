Ronald F. Kmak

HAMMOND, IN - Ronald F. Kmak age 70, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary; children, Julie Kmak and Roderick (Sean Ortiz) Kmak; grandchildren, Hailey, Emiley and Abigail; brother, Daniel Kmak; aunt, Alice; nieces and nephews; mother in law, Theresa (late, Edward) Michna; brother in law, Thomas (Jody) Michna; and furry friend "Echo".

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM Directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46375 from 2:00-8:00 PM. Ronald retired from Inland Steel after 37 years of service. He was formerly employed at Ameristar with 12 years of service. Ronald was a US Navy Veteran that served in Vietnam. He was a member of American Legion Post #369. In lieu of flowers, donations to Betustak Foundation would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com