Ronald Francis Guernsey, Sr.

HAMMOND, IN - Ronald Francis Guernsey, Sr. age 86, of Hammond, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, July 1, 2019. Ronald was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Virginia; and daughter, Terri Guernsey. He is survived by his daughters; Trudi (Tom) Komas, Monica (Tom) Groszewski, Julie Middleton; son, Ron Jr. (Vera) Guernsey; and his loving companion and caretaker of 18 years, Betty Stanton; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

Friends and Relatives may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main and Kennedy) from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. A Memorial Service will start at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Dennis Guernsey officiating. Ronald worked for 28 years as a machinist at Youngstown Steel and for 10 years at Calumet Machine and Weld. He loved fishing, hunting and working on cars and trucks. Ronald loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com