Ronald Frank Plewniak

MUNSTER, IN - Ronald Frank Plewniak, 72 of Munster, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Park Place of St. John. He was the beloved husband of the late Deborah (Kosior) Plewniak for 37 years. Preceded in death by parents Frank and Joan Plewniak, and precious brother Ricky. Dear brother of Alan (Dinah) of Dyer, and Mark (Linda) of Munster; cherished uncle to Christopher (Jeanette), Jon, Kaitlyn and Nicole; great uncle to Noah; dearest brother-in-law to Peg Kosior of Whiting.

Funeral services will be private due to current CDC guidelines. He will be laid to rest next to his wife at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Ron Plewniak was born on May 11, 1947 in Chicago, IL and was raised in Whiting, IN. Ron graduated from Whiting High School, and attended Purdue University where he obtained his bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering. Ron was a very talented and respected electrical engineer, and Section Manager at Inland Steel in East Chicago. After retiring from Inland after 30 plus years of service, Ron did consulting work for Crown Engineering in Portage.

Ron was always willing to help others, and always put aside his needs to help others first. He loved to play jokes on people, and treasured the social gatherings with his Inland work buddies. A devoted husband, son, brother and uncle, Ron will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Munster Humane Society or the Whiting Scholarship Fund in Ron's memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net