Ronald J. Herma

WHEATFIELD, IN - Ronald J. Herma, 78 of Wheatfield, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born January 18, 1941 in Kouts to John and Loretta (Wienke) Herma. Ron started his career with Kaiser Aluminum and worked for 30 years as a forklift driver, retiring in 1999.

On November 8, 1980 in Wanatah, Ron married Barbara Rice who survives along with his children, Ronda (Keith) Hefner, Michael (Jane Cooper) Herma, Julie (Arthur) Kerns, Stacy (Brian) Birky, Jennifer (Bobby) Estep, Leslie Adler, Ranai (Adam) Stoner, and Rachel (Ryan) Halter; 23 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; siblings, Madeline Tucker, Eugene (Kathy) Herma, and Daniel (Sandra) Herma; brother-in-law, Paul Ailes; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Shane Kerns and Levi Stoner; sister, Lorraine Ailes; and brother-in-law, William Tucker.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI.