Ronald J. Kozub
Ronald J. Kozub

CROWN POINT, IN - Ronald J. Kozub, age 78, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. He is survived by wife of 48 years: Sharon; two daughters: Jennifer (Jeremy) Lewandowski and Kimberly Kozub; grandson: Kyle Lewandowski; brother: Tom (Beth) Kozub; best friend: Randy Majcher. He is preceded in death by parents: John and Helen Kozub.

Ron was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Crown Point High School and was a graphic designer at Filmack Studios Chicago. He was a proud Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War.

Family and friends may gather at St. Matthias Catholic Church (101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point) on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Shriner's Hospitals for Children (donate.lovetherescue.org).

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
August 5, 2020
The services for Ron are on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 from St. Matthias....not Saturday
JRC
Friend
