Ronald J. Malewicki

HEGEWISCH, IL - Ronald J. Malewicki, age 69, of Chicago (Hegewisch) passed away suddenly on March 11, 2019. Born on August 11, 1949, Ron lived in Hegewisch the majority of his life. He was a retired member of the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters and Local 1027. He was a cabinet maker by trade, but was an extremely skilled, lifelong woodworker, including a wood carving hobbyist. He also proudly served his country, as a Specialist 5, in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and earned a Letter of Commendation for service, Good Conduct and National Defense Service medals, as well as sharpshooter recognition. Ron is survived by his brother Edward (Carolyn) of Hegewisch; "sister" Barbara Haagenson of Sylmar, California; sister-in-law, Louise Malewicki of Burnham; and many nieces, nephews, great, and great-great nieces and nephews from across the country. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Malewicki Stroberg and step-father, George Stroberg, both of Hegewisch; sisters, Lorraine Malewicki of California, Theresa Phillips of Nevada, MaryLou Tabler of California; and brother, Louis of Burnham.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago (Hegewisch) for visitation with family 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., and service immediately following. Private interment of cremains will be held at a later date. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fr. Flanagan's Boys Town or the . (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com