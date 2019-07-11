Ronald J. Maty, Sr.

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ronald J. Maty, Sr., 72, of passed away on July 9, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Lynette (nee Gavranic); children, Ron (Vanessa), Julie (Blas) Munoz; four grandsons, Blas, Joseph and Adonis Munoz, and Matthew Beemsterboer; two sisters, Jackie Nolte and Sandy Strezo; brother-in-law Philip Gavranic, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sophie Maty.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (1 block south of Ridge Road), Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, immediately following visitation. Interment, Memory Lane Memorial Park, Crown Point, IN. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at both Anthony's Village and SouthernCare Hospice for the care they provided to Ron during his stay.

Ron was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Michael's Parish in Schererville, IN. He was retired from the Lake County Highway Department in Crown Point, IN.

