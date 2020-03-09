Ronald "Ronnie" J. Parsanko

ST. JOHN, IN - Ronald "Ronnie" J. Parsanko, age 65, of St. John, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born in East Chicago on June 23, 1954 to Irene Bozek and the late Anthony Parsanko. In 1983, he married his loving wife, Gayle. Ronnie loved his family. He worked for 43 years at Inland/ArcelorMittal. Ronnie loved golf, poker, horse racing, fishing, sports, Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks. Ronnie was a devoted husband, father, son, paparoni, brother and uncle and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. He leaves to cherish his memory with his wife, Gayle L Parsanko nee Morris; his step-son, Michael J. (Ryan) Lannon, Jr; his mother, Irene Bozek nee Kusbel; his sister, Rosemary (Tom) Taggart; his brother, David Parsanko; his granddaughter, Tessa Lannon; his special niece Amber (Anthony) Bishop and their children: Adysen, Ariyana, Avander and Axeton; and other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Anthony Parsanko and his sister, Nancy Hetterscheidt.

Friends are invited to visit with the Family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM until time of Services at 6:00 PM with Pastor Esta Rosario officiating at LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave. Hammond, IN. A private burial will take place at Memory Lane Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ronnie's memory may be made to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation at https//curemeso.salsalabs.org/tributepages/p/carolberwanger/index.html. For further information in regards to the Services, please contact us at 219-845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.