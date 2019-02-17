Ronald J. Strubel

HAMMOND, IN - Ronald J. Strubel, age 74, late of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary Strubel for 50 years. Loving father of David (Catherine) Strubel and the late Tracy Strubel. Cherished grandfather of Alec, Owen, and Cooper Strubel. Also survived by his brother John (Linda) Strubel. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ronald was a U.S. Navy Veteran, always loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events, and will always be remembered for his Bingo calling skills at his family Christmas parties.

Private services were held for the family.

