Ronald J. Troupe Sr. (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Obituary
Ronald J. Troupe, Sr

HAMMOND, IN - Ronald J. Troupe, Sr., age 66, of Hammond, passed away, surrounded by family, on September 13, 2019. He loved to get in the car and take a late night road trip with his dog, Buddy. Ronald was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Bossy. He is survived by his soulmate, Dianne Troupe; children: Susan Troupe, Ronald Troupe, Jr., and Patricia (Derek) Pitts; eight grandchildren: Cady Lynn, Samantha, Jeremy, Gwyneth, Ava Lee, Ead, Donovan, and Ian; many loving cousins; few dear friends.

Friends may visit with Ronald's family on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. 46307.

www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Sept. 16, 2019
