Ronald J. Taylor

PORTAGE, IN - Ronald John Taylor, age 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, June R. Taylor; daughters: Rhonda Taylor-Bonner and Kristy (Christopher) Jones; sons: Jason (Kayla) Praschak and Dan (Shannon) Praschak; grandfather of 11; sisters: Cheryl (Roger) Vine, Debra (Stephen) Stojevich and Janis Taylor; brother, Jeff (Luanne) Taylor; former spouse, Darlene Hamilton. Preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth and LaRayne Taylor and daughter, Charlene Perez.

Ronald was born in Duluth, MN on May 5, 1947. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict and was awarded a Purple Heart. Ron went on to retire from Hobart Police Department where over the years he served as Patrolman, detective and Police Chief. Ronnie also served as Police Chief of New Chicago and then had a second retirement from the Porter county Sherriff's Dept. Jail Division.

Ron was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (370 N. County Line Rd., Hobart, IN). Interment Calvary Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with family on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon.

