Ronald Joseph Dinga
Ronald Joseph Dinga

DeMOTTE, IN - Ronald Joseph Dinga, age 67, of Demotte IN, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Ron is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Saskor/Malia) Dinga; sons, Walter (Sheri) Dinga of Demotte, Keith (Rachell) Dinga, of Bloomington, IN; daughter, Mandy (Rick) Coleman of Hebron, IN; step-son, Matthew (Michelle) Novak of Griffith, IN; and step-daughter, Jennifer Novak Rios of Valparaiso, IN; brother, William (Barbara) Dinga of Dyer, IN; four sisters: Ann (Paul) Peters of Crown Point, IN, Kathy Dinga of Dyer, IN; Patty (James) Ahrendt of Kingman, IN; Barbara Werblo of St. John, IN; 13 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was born in Hammond, IN on December 21, 1952. He and his family resided in Dyer, IN until 1990, upon which they moved to DeMotte.

Please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com for service information and a complete obituary. www.GeisenFuneralHome.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
