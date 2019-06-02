Ronald L. Carter

CROWN POINT/DYER, IN - Ronald L. Carter age 75, peacefully passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sandra L. Carter; son, Ronald Timothy (Sheri) Carter; grandchildren, Colin and Madison Carter, Brandon Burns and Timothy Burns; sister, Carol A. Carter; brother, Richard A. (Robin) Carter; sister in law, Pauline Carter and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by brother, Donald Carter and nephew, Donald Carter.

Ronald was born October 7, 1943 in Hammond, IN to the late Dorsey and Dorothy (nee Hicks) Carter. He was the owner of Ronwal Transportation, Inc. in Hammond, IN for 35 years. Ronald was a member of Garfield Masonic Lodge 569 in Highland, IN, Orak Shrine and Motor Patrol in Michigan City, IN. He enjoyed his fishing trips to Wisconsin and wintering in Florida. Ronald enjoyed spending time with his family, many friends and business associates.

Ronald was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM along with a Masonic service at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Dan Obinger officiating.

Inurnment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.