Ronald L. Jones MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ronald L. Jones, age 70, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Ronald is survived by his children: Nicole Turner, Patrick Jones; grandchildren: Ryann, Phoenix, and Jax Turner of Arkansas; siblings: Patrick (Christine) Jones, Randall (Aldo) Jones, Cathy (Michael) Popjevach, Kimberly (Chet Newsome) Puskar, Martha (Peter) Breuckman, Sheri (John Owen) Sejda; and mother, Kathryn Jones. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Shannon Jones; and brother, Mitchell Dean Jones. Ronald was retired from Conrail. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. View Ronald's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.


Published in The Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
