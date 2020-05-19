Ronald L. Jones MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ronald L. Jones, age 70, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Ronald is survived by his children: Nicole Turner, Patrick Jones; grandchildren: Ryann, Phoenix, and Jax Turner of Arkansas; siblings: Patrick (Christine) Jones, Randall (Aldo) Jones, Cathy (Michael) Popjevach, Kimberly (Chet Newsome) Puskar, Martha (Peter) Breuckman, Sheri (John Owen) Sejda; and mother, Kathryn Jones. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Shannon Jones; and brother, Mitchell Dean Jones. Ronald was retired from Conrail. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. View Ronald's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020.