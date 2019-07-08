Ronald L. Laszlo

HEBRON, IN - Ronald L. Laszlo, age 85, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Cedar Creek Health Care in Lowell, IN. Ron is survived by his wife, Beverly (nee Thomas); five children: John (Lori) Laszlo of Munster, IN, Rick Laszlo, Angela (Steve) Nemeth of Cedar Lake, IN, Christopher (Susan) Laszlo of Monticello, IN and Amy (Tom) Laszlo-Heisler of Hebron, IN; nine grandchildren: Daniel Laszlo, David Laszlo, Andrea Black, Steve Nemeth, Kate (Matt) Westerlund, Jack Laszlo, Nick Laszlo, Maxine Laszlo and Christopher Laszlo; four great-grandchildren; two sisters: Jane Sherman, Joanne "Honey" Hickman; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents: John and Beulah Laszlo; two sisters: Lucille Mullins and Dorothy Chontos; and granddaughter, Rhonda Sommerville.

Ron graduated from Hebron High School in 1953, where he played on the basketball team. He married Beverly Thomas in April of 1956. Ron farmed with his dad, drove a school bus for Winfield Elementary School and then worked with Operating Engineers Local 150 until retirement. He enjoyed his family and friends and loved to dance. Ron was a member of Range Line Community Presbyterian Church USA.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Additional visitation will be at the Church one hour prior to the Funeral Service. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY at Range Line Community Presbyterian Church USA, 18095 Clay St., Hebron, IN 46341 with Pastor Laurel Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.