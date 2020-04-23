Ronald M. Buncich

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Ronald M. Buncich, age 81, of Schererville, passed away April 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Clara (nee Sebo) Buncich, and wife, Sarah (nee Angerman). He is survived by his brother Vincent (Irma Jasin) Buncich; nieces, Karen (Steven) Marquardt and Laura (Gary) Prestopino; great nephew Andrew Marquardt; great niece Lauren Prestopino; step son Bryon (Carol) Angerman; step grandchildren, Logan and Cameron Angerman; and Miles Angerman. Ron attended Bishop Noll High School; he and his family were the owners of Buncich & Sons Meats, Inc., of Hobart, IN, and co-founder of Vin-Lee-Ron Meat Packing of Mentone, IN. He was a member of Hunky Hollow Athletic Club, a non-profit for Cerebral Palsy; lifetime member of The Indiana American Quarter Horse association; and parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Crown Point, IN.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Ron's name to The American Diabetes Association and Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Indiana.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com