Ronald "Ron" M. Sudlak

HAMMOND, IN - Ronald "Ron" M. Sudlak age 76, of Hammond, IN, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. Ron is survived by his loving daughters, Jennifer (Greg) Sudicky and Melissa (Rob) Musgraves; precious grandchildren, Jamie (Andy), Melanie (Conlin), Kyle (Valerie), Garrett (Kayla), Paige, Molly, Ronnie, Lilly and Robbie; great grandchildren, Violet, Leo, Wyatt and Claire; son in law, Ron Ormes; and brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Connie; daughter, Amy Ormes; and parents, Joseph and Frances Sudlak.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main) Schererville, IN 46375 from 2:00–8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, with Rev. Charles Mosley officiating. Ron will lie in state at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:30 AM until time of service and he will be laid to rest at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Ron was a 1961 graduate of Hammond Tech and attended Purdue Calumet. He was an US Army Veteran. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he enjoyed attending their many sports, theater and dance activities. He enjoyed spending time with them and coaching soccer. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Calumet would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com