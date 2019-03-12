Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald M. Zochalski.

Ronald M. Zochalski

WHITING, IN - Ronald M. Zochalski, 81 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, March 5, 2019 at the Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Shirley (nee Kersten); loving father of Ronald Zochalski, Jr., Jeffery (Francine) Zochalski and Tiffani (Gary) Bell; cherished grandfather of Nina and Amy Zochalski, Sophia and Tyler Zochalski and Maddi and Kayla Bell; dearest brother-in-law of Ronald (Mary) Kersten, Ken (Debbie) Kersten, Janice Starcevich and Linda Breckenridge; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews; dear friends, Pat and Fred Peters.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 1:00pm at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting, with Deacon Joseph Manchak, officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family from 11:00am to time of services.

Ronald Zochalski was born on June 15, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois and was a longtime resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, Class of 1956 and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. Ron always supported his children and their activities, coaching his daughter in softball at Robertsdale Little League, his sons with football and basketball as well as being an active "Band Parent" for the St. John School marching band. He took great pride in his garden and landscaping his home and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. A devoted husband, dad and grandpa, Ronald will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Humane Society Calumet Area would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.