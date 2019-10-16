Ronald "Ron" McWhirter

PORTAGE, IN - Ronald "Ron" McWhirter, age 65 of Portage, IN passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born in Buchanan, MI on April 16, 1954 to Pauline and Walter McWhirter.

Ron is survived by his wife, Lorna "Lori" (Hokenson) McWhirter; daughters, Chastity (James) Paul, Angela (Brian) Menear and Lauren (Vinay Turke) Hokenson; grandchildren, Christian and Sydney Paul, Landon and Jillian Menear, and Nisha Turke; brothers, James (Lavada) McWhirter, Jack McWhirter, Bill (Pam) McWhirter, Russ (Karen) McWhirter and Randy McWhirter; sisters, Barb McMurray and Betty (Bill) Hill; faithful companions, Raven and Cooper and many nieces and nephews. Ron is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard, Walter, Roger and Robert McWhirter; sister-in-law, Carolyn McWhirter and brother-in-law, Joe McMurray.

Ron was a heavy equipment operator at U.S. Steel and had recently retired after 26 years of service. He was an avid bowler and Green Bay Packer fan. Ron loved golfing, camping, fishing trips with his brothers and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He was a strong, amazing man who always took care of his family and put everyon's needs before his own. Ron will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.