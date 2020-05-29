Ronald Miller Ramos
Ronald Miller Ramos FORMERLY OF NW INDIANA - Former resident Ronald Miller Ramos passed after a brief illness. Born 1/1/1960 to Joseph and Mary Ann Ramos.Ron was a 1978 HHS and 1982 Purdue University graduate. Ron was an employee of Mary's Grocery. Survived by sister Debi Ann Ramos, and brothers Joseph Ramos, Robert (Judy) Ramos and Frank(Suzanne) Ramos. Nephews Scott and Rafa and niece Danielle. Great nieces and nephew Madalyn, Quinn and Rayden. Former spouse Wendy Miller and Special friends Teresa Young and Eileen VW. Preceded in death by his parents and fur babies Joe Boxer, Choco and Xena. In lieu of a funeral service visit Ron Bubba Miller on Facebook.

Published in The Times on May 29, 2020.
