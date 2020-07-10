1/1
Ronald Mrjenovich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald Mrjenovich

CROWN POINT, IN - Ronald Mrjenovich, age 70 of Crown Point, previously of Lansing, passed away July 5, 2020. He enjoyed sailing, gardening, and cooking. He was a loving son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend. He is dearly missed by his mother, Marcella, his wife, Marilou; siblings: Glenn (Joanne), late Wayne (Jenny), John (Cindy), and Doreen (Derrel); children: Rori (late Tom), Ronald Jr., Mary Denise (late Matthew), Tammi (Tony), and Tara (Keith); grandchildren: Mackenzie, Madyson, Matthew, Recon, Jay, Marion, Jack, Carson, and Logan.

A Memorial visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers please donate to Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation or Homes for Heroes. www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
03:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved