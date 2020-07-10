Ronald Mrjenovich

CROWN POINT, IN - Ronald Mrjenovich, age 70 of Crown Point, previously of Lansing, passed away July 5, 2020. He enjoyed sailing, gardening, and cooking. He was a loving son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend. He is dearly missed by his mother, Marcella, his wife, Marilou; siblings: Glenn (Joanne), late Wayne (Jenny), John (Cindy), and Doreen (Derrel); children: Rori (late Tom), Ronald Jr., Mary Denise (late Matthew), Tammi (Tony), and Tara (Keith); grandchildren: Mackenzie, Madyson, Matthew, Recon, Jay, Marion, Jack, Carson, and Logan.

A Memorial visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers please donate to Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation or Homes for Heroes. www.burnsfuneral.com