Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM George's 13359 Avenue "M" View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Peter Krause LAS VEGAS, NV - Ronald P. Krause, age 75, a resident of Las Vegas, NV, passed on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL on November 11, 1943. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, PFC Max Anthony and Kathryn L. Krause, and by two brothers: Max Robert and Robert Max Krause. He is survived by his sister, Helene "Sis" Krause of Las Vegas, NV. Ron was formerly married to Nicholene (Dancula) of Las Vegas, NV. They had two children: Ronald (Dana) Krause, Crown Point, IN and Kimberly (Thomas) Corrar of Las Vegas, NV; four grandchildren: Curtis and Courtney Edwards, Daniel and Stephanie Krause and one great-grandchild. Ron is also survived by his niece and God-Daughter, Kathryn (Raymond) Brach; niece, Dawn (Larry) Schmock; and nephew Robert (Michele) Krause, with many more family members. After Ron graduated from CVS High School, he enlisted in the US Air Force. Ron worked at Republic/LTV Steel as a laborer mechanic then retired as a track foreman. Later he worked in construction as a boilermaker and iron worker. His last job was with National Airlines as a baggage handler where he retired in 2001. During retirement, Ron loved fishing trips to Canada with his best friends Gary Tinsley and Ron Bartlemann along with a host of others. He also loved cooking, keno and poker. His wishes were to be cremated, followed with a Celebration of Life. The Life Celebration Ceremony will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at George's, 13359 Avenue "M", from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Published in The Times on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close