Ronald "Ron" S. Szymanski HIGHLAND, IN - Ronald Ro S. Szymanski, 81, of Highland, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born to the late William and Helen (Flesseri) Szymanski in East Chicago, IN on March 21, 1939. On June 23, 1962 he married Gretna Oostman at her parent's residence in Highland, IN. Shortly thereafter Ron was drafted to the military and served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1962 – 1964. He was a part of the Motor Pool during his time in the Army. His family remembers him to be very talented when it came to mechanics. He knew his way around a tool shop. He enjoyed playing golf and loved the time he was able to spend fishing and taking in lake life in Pierceton, IN. No one could have been any happier than Ron when he was out fishing. His first job was working as a mechanic and he ended his career as a welder, mechanic, and operator in the Local 150 Operating Engineers and eventually became a lifetime member. Ron was a member of Ross Reformed Church. Ronald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gretna Szymanski (nee Oostman), daughter, Rhonda Szymanski and Manny Soto; son, Richard Szymanski and cherished granddaughter, Alexandra Szymanski. Also surviving are brothers, Charles, Duane, and sister Mary. Ron was preceded in death by parents William and Helen Szymanski; son, Robert Szymanski; and brothers, William, Robert, Danny, Peter, and Sister Susan. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME. A private funeral service will be held at the family's request. Ron will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Crown Point, IN. Pastor Shawn Gerbers will be conducting services to honor Ron. Donations to honor Ron may be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Region, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321 – www.hospicecalumet.org. To leave a kind memory or message of condolence please visit www.chapellawnfunerals.com.
Published in The Times on May 28, 2020.