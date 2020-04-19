Ronald S. Wurm

RICHTON PARK, IL - Ronald S. Wurm, age 68 Richton Park, IL, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born and raised in Lansing, he is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years: Doreen C. (nee Zitek) Wurm; two children: Michelle (Brian) Schreck and Daniel (Missy) Wurm; four grandchildren: Joshua Schreck, Joseph Schreck, Ryder Short, and Eleanor Wurm; one great grandchild: Aiden Schreck; mother: Ingeborg (nee Sloane) Wurm; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his father: Hans H. Wurm Jr., and sister: Kathleen Verrett.

Ron was a forklift driver for Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits and a member of Union Local 3. He enjoyed music, he was a Chicago Bears fan, an avid Chess player, liked to BBQ, and enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing.

Ron's family will have a Celebration of his life at a later date. He was a much loved son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be missed. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Ron's care. www.schroederlauer.com