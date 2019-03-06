Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald T. Nirtaut.

Ronald T. Nirtaut

ST. JOHN, IN - Ronald T. Nirtaut, age 80, late of St. John, passed away March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Andrysiak) for 56 years. Loving father of David (Teresa) Nirtaut, Amy (Dan) Cavanaugh, and Audrey (Tom) Harmon. Cherished grandfather of Kirsten, Alec, and Brianna Nirtaut, Renee, Bridget, and Carrie Cavanaugh, and Michael, Ryan, and Charlotte Harmon. Dear brother of the late Thomas (Joanne Knepler) Nirtaut. Fond uncle of James, Karen, and Melissa. Ron was a retired locomotive engineer with Union Pacific Railroad.

Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel (Corner of 93rd and 41). Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.