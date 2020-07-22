Ronald Timothy Carter

CROWN POINT, IN - Timothy Carter age 57, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Sheri L. Carter; children, Brandon, Timmy, Colin and Madison; devoted mother, Sandra Lee Carter; many dear aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many dear friends and associates.

Preceded in death by his father, mentor and friend, Ronald Lee Carter.

Tim was born June 6, 1963 in Hammond, IN to Ronald L. and Sandra L. Carter and was a 1981 graduate of Munster High School. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 462 and the Orak Shrine Center, Motor Patrol in Michigan City, IN. Tim spent the majority of his career operating their family business, Ronwal Transportation along side his father where he was very well known and respected in the industry . He was a car enthusiast attending countless car shows and auto museums. Tim cherished his family always placing them first above all else. He was kind, generous, hardworking and always willing to lend a helping hand. Tim was a loving son, husband, father and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Brother Walt Griffith officiating.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at the funeral home.

Tim will be laid to rest privately by the family at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707. www.chapellawnfunerals.com