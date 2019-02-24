Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald W. Serynek.

Ronald W. Serynek

PORTAGE, IN - Ronald W. Serynek, age 61 of Portage, passed away January 27, 2019. He is survived by daughter, Jennifer (Brian Blanton) Jarosak; son, Jeff Serynek; two grandsons: Justice and Cylus Jarosak; father, Walter Serynek; three sisters: Debbie (John) Younger, Diane (Larry) VanDeWater, and Cindy (Ken) Steinhubel. Preceded in death by Mother Betty (Mizerak) Serynek along with Maternal and Paternal Grandparents.

He was a graduate of Lew Wallace high school and he worked as an Electric Motor Repair Winder for many years. He was a Member of the Silver Bell Polish National Alliance. He also Attended Nativity of Our Savior Church. He enjoyed golf and fishing.

Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Life, Sunday March 3rd at the South Haven American Legion Post #502, 429 County Rd 750 N. Valparaiso, at 2:00 and at 2:30 for a service with Deacon Dennis Guernsey officiating.

PRUZIN BROTHERS, Portage entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.