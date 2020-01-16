Ronda Lee Worden (nee Henning)

PORTAGE, IN - Ronda Lee Worden (nee Henning), age 60, of Portage, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born in Gary, IN on November 11, 1959. Ronda practiced dental hygiene for many years and taught at Indiana University Northwest. She was active and influenced many in the Indiana Dental Hygiene Association where she served as the President, Speaker of the House, and Executive Director. Ronda was Councilor for the Northwest Indiana Branch of the Independent Order of Foresters. She was a long time Chicago Cubs and Gary Railcats fan, and was an avid bowler for many years.

Ronda is survived by her husband, Michael Worden of Indianapolis; mother, Esther Henning of Portage; nephew, Michael H. (Amanda Keck) Gordon of Crown Point; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herman Henning; and her younger brother, James "Jim" Henning.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ronda's name to The Legacy Foundation, 370 E. 84 th Dr. #100, Merrillville, IN 46410.

A funeral service for Ronda will take place Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph St., Winfield/Crown Point, IN 46307. Friends may gather with the family on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL.