Ronnie Annias (Ugly) Weathersby

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ronnie Weathersby passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020 at the age of 44. Born in Gary, IN on April 27, 1976. He was an employee at Lear Seating in Hammond for nine years and a Member of UAW Local 2335. Ronnie is preceded in death by his mom Bobbie Jean Weathersby.

Ronnie is survived by his loving and devoted wife Angela Denise Weathersby. Ronnie leaves behind his father Annias "Sony" Weathersby; his son Cameron Annias Weathersby; daughter Margarita Avonyah Weathersby; sisters Adrienne Gates (Rob) Weathersby, Sherry Gates Weathersby, Michelle Weathersby, Sharon Natasha Jackson; brothers Darryl Weathersby, Reggie Annias (LeSeandra) Weathersby; Mother-in-Law, May O. Robinson, Brother-in-Law; Hanif (Khadijah) Hasan; Special Forever friends, Willie (LaToya) Davis, Quaddrus (Tracie) Smith, Ryan (Rochanda) Williams, Joel Jackson, Shaun Williams, Veldie "Byrd" Hubbard, Lonta (Corrine) Ash, David (Brianna) Russell, Nicholas (Tiffany) Dillon, Derrick (Tia) Tatum; Special Nephew Victor Cotto; Special Aunt Peola Hill; Cousin Belinda "P.B." Doss.

Special Love and Thanks to Chester and Sheila and the 3D Family, a Host of Loving Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and many many friends. Extending a special thank you to Veronica Gonzalez who was there with my husband Ronnie when I could not be there, praying and holding his hand all the way to Heaven.

Visitation will be Thursday September 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Funeral services will be on Friday September 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All services are at Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 W. Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408. Interment will immediately follow at Ridgelawn Cemetary. Chaplain Daniel White officiating.