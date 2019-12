Ronnie E. Uylaki

HAMMOND, IN - Ronnie E. Uylaki, age 71, of Hammond, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Ave., Dyer, IN 46311 from 3:00-7:00 PM.

For service information call (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and online guestbook.