Roque Ybarra, Jr.

HAMMOND, IN - Roque Ybarra, Jr. age 82 of Hammond, passed away on April 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving sons: Roque (Sharon) Ybarra III, David (Janet) Ybarra; grandchildren: April (Jerry) Mittlestaedt, Roque C. Ybarra, Benjamin (Gennie) Ybarra, Rachel (Nolen) Chavez, David Ybarra, Jr.; great grandchildren: Audrey Mittlestaedt, Carter and Christina Ybarra; He is preceded in death by his wife: Belia; son: John; parents: Roque and Sebastiana Ybarra Sr.; sister: Balbina (Ybarra) Tomsic.

Roque worked for Inland Steel for 36 years. He is a veteran of the United States Army.

Visitation will be Saturday April 20, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. A memorial service will be at 2:30 PM with Fr. Stanley Dominic officiating. In lieu of flowers donations to the Special Olympics of Indiana will be greatly appreciated. www.burnskish.com