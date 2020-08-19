Rosa T. Thornton

Our queen has ascended to her heavenly throne into the arms of Jesus. The family of Rosa T. Thornton regretfully announce her passing.

Rosa Thelma Thornton passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 89 in St. Margaret's Hospital holding the hand of her daughter. She was the first born to John Wesley Perkins and Carolina (Williams) Perkins on March 2, 1931. She was born in Macon County in Canton, Mississippi. She attended Macon County schools until she came to live with her Uncle Scott (Brown) and Aunt Marcella (Coon) Clark in East Chicago, Indiana at the age of 11, where she attended Franklin Elementary and Washington High School.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Canton, Mississippi. After moving to East Chicago, Indiana, she joined Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. Ruffin, later Rev. K.B. Long. She had a beautiful voice and sang in the choir. Later, she moved her membership to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hammond, IN under Rev. W.L. Frazier, and again, she returned to Mt. Hermon M.B. Church under Rev. Andre MaGee.

Rosa worked many jobs, St. Catherine Hospital, Calumet Laundry in Hammond, Metro Glass, later called Ball Glass, where she retired, now called Saint Gobain. She later took up the job of raising her youngest sister, Lucinda's children when she died unexpectedly.

She married the love of her life, Robert Thornton on July 26, 1971. They had eighteen joyous years together until his death. He was a caring and loving stepfather to her children.

She was known for her quick wit, good looks, tall stature, and great sense of humor.

Preceding in death, her mother and father, John and Carolina (Williams) Perkins; her sister, Lucinda Primm-Johnson; her husband, Robert Thornton; son Albert Yarbrought Jr.; daughter, Carol Yarbrought Buggs-Cohns; grandson, Dyron Tolbert; great-grandchildren: Tre' Buggs, Iyaun Yarbrought, and Rickyia Langham.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters: Evangelist Linda ( Willie) Frazier of Hammond, IN, Rosemary Tolbert; and one son, Ernest Tolbert both of East Chicago, IN; beloved daughter-in-law, Sandrice (late Albert) Yarbrought of Milwaukee, WI; devoted and loving sister Arletha Buggs of Gary, IN; brothers-in –law: Rev. Curtis (Mittie) Thornton of Tallahassee, FL, Rosietta McDaniels of East Chicago, IN, Annie Ruth Cooper of Tuskagee, Alabama; 17 grandchildren: Talaya (Alejandro) Charleston, Roshanta Buggs, Robert (Zanthia) Buggs, Orondi' (Angelique) Buggs, Tray (Iris) Buggs, Kenya (Asmar) Johnson, Krystal and Lechelle Yarbrought, Pamela Yarbrought Newsome, Kyle (Brandi) Williams, Keon and Willie Frazier, Victor (Angela) Stephens, Talisa (Darrin) Hall, Shawn Rogers, Toni (Chad) Hill, Shareeka (Damen) Meadows ; 49 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; beloved nieces and nephews, Marcella (Michael) Ruffin, Carl Buggs, Sr., Artis Clanton, Sr. and Otis Clanton, Sr., Mona, Douglas, Shalonda, Eric, Maurice Johnson and many relatives and friends

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Antioch M.B. Church 3902-06 Alexander Street East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation two hours prior to service. Rev. Charles Blount, officiating. Rev. Gregg Frazier, eulogizing. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith, IN

Special thank you to Dr. Ruiz Montero, Dr. Atassi, Dr. Agbarra, St. Catherine Hospital, Community Hospital, St. Margaret Hospital, Hammond-Whiting Rehabilitation Center, Symphony of Dyer, Alpha Home Health, Community Home Healthcare and to all the nurses and health care staff who cared for our mom.