Rosalind Howell

GARY, IN - Rosalind Howell was born on February 14, 1928 in Gary, IN to Ervand and Maran Marjanian. Born to first-generation Armenian immigrants fleeing the Armenian Genocide, her parents endured a seven-year period of separation while her mother and sisters struggled to immigrate and join her father in Northwest Indiana. After high school graduation, Rosalind attended college and graduated with a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Indiana University. During college, she participated in Theatre and was a Shakespeare aficionado.

Wanting to explore after college, Rosalind, along with a few of her girlfriends, moved to and taught in California for a few years. Upon returning to Northwest Indiana, she met and fell in love with a convertible driving football coach, Donald Howell, Sr.

Rosalind and Donald married and eventually settled in Hobart, IN, where Donald became head Hobart High School football coach for 33 seasons and Rosalind worked in the Hobart School System for over 40 years, serving in roles such as vice-principal and guidance counselor. Although unfamiliar with the game of football, Roz became Don's biggest fan and ran the football team booster club for many years. However, her true passion was helping students in any way possible. She particularly focused on assisting students get into college. Rosalind always placed a strong importance on education.

Later in life, she moved to Fishers, IN to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. Rosalind (fondly known as Football Grandma) loved taking her grandchildren to Maui any chance she could get. When not living the island life, in her free time, she volunteered as guidance counselor at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic School.

Rosalind died peacefully on July 3, 2020 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Howell, Sr.; her son, Donald Howell, Jr.; brothers: George Marjanian and John Marjanian and sisters: Inez Demakis, Margaret Benjamin, and Mary Davitian.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Schenkel (Douglas), Fishers, IN; her sister, Anita Urban (Charles), Knox, IN; her three grandchildren: Patrick Schenkel (Beth), Houston, TX, Morgan Roach (Anthony), Grand Rapids, MI, and Joshua Schenkel, Washington D.C. and her great-grandson, Theo Schenkel.

Private family services will be held. Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary has been entrusted with Rosalind's care.

