Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Croatian Catholic Church
4754 Carey St.
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Obituary
Roseanne F. Smith

DYER, IN - Roseanne F. Smith, age 66, of Dyer, IN passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She is survived by her sons: Scott Smith, Bernie (Sunny) Smith and Ken Smith; grandchildren: Luke, Kevin, Drew, Isabella, Sophia, Abby and Elliot; brother, Frank (Ronnie) Ratkay; sister-in-law, Diane (Doug) Ward; nieces and nephews; and good friend Veronica "Marie" Ernst who will miss her dearly and cared for Rose. She was preceded in death by her father, George Ratkay; and her loving husband, Bruce C. "Smitty" Smith.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Holy Trinity Croatian Catholic Church 4754 Carey St. East Chicago, IN by Father Dennis Blaney. Interment will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery Hammond, IN.

Rose was a loving mother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a member of VFW Post 6448 Ladies Auxiliary Dyer, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rose's name to the SHARE Foundation Rolling Prairie, IN.

Published in The Times on Aug. 18, 2019
bullet Smith
