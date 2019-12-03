Rose A. (Mola) Paratore

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose A. (Mola) Paratore.
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Michael Church
#1 Wilhelm St
Schererville, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
#1 Wilhelm St.,
Schererville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rose A. Paratore (nee Mola)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Rose A. Paratore (nee Mola) age 101, passed away November 29, 2019.

Survived by her loving son Leo; nieces Carmelina and Carla; nephews Ugo and Leo; many other nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Midge; dear friends Carolyn and Patti. Preceded in death by her husband Sebastian and son Robert (late Sharon) Paratore.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, #1 Wilhelm St., Schererville. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitaion will take place on Wednesday only from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at St. Michael Church.

Rose was active in the Italian Woman's Club and St. Michael Church. She loved to bake and cook for her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her memory to Harbor Light Hospice.
Published in The Times on Dec. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.