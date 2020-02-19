Rose A. Sowa (nee Crnogorac)

HEGEWISCH, IL - Rose A. Sowa, age 91, late of Hegewisch, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Sowa.Loving mother of Richard (Wanda) Sowa, Linda Sowa, Marilyn (Bob) Peterson, Marko Sowa and Nicholas (Helvi) Sowa. Proud grandmother of Jennifer, David, Keith, Robert, Joseph, Andrew and Luke. Devoted great grandmother of Marija, Frano, Ava, Richard and Nikola. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services 9:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Columba Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com.